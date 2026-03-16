Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $144.76, but opened at $153.02. Advantest shares last traded at $155.1850, with a volume of 6,624 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Advantest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATEYY

Advantest Stock Up 7.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company’s product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.