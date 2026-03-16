DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 35.6% in February

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,360,326 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 12th total of 3,215,772 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DHT by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 190.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of DHT by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DHT by 96.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DHT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Dnb Carnegie cut shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. 1,461,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,496. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.13. DHT has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. DHT had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 42.35%.The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.19%.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

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