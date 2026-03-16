Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.5645, but opened at $0.5290. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.5290, with a volume of 12,837 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.
Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.
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