Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tetra Tech Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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