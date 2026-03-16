Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Cut to $236.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $237.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.36.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,286. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 127,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 143,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 33.0% during the third quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

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Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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