Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $15.51. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 4,678 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTOIY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Neste OYJ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion and a PE ratio of 175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Neste OYJ had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.81%.

About Neste OYJ

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

Further Reading

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