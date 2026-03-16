Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,209 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 868 call options.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

(Get Free Report)

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

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