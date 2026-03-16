Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,209 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 868 call options.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying on SGOL — investors purchased 3,209 call options Monday (about a 270% jump versus the average), signaling short-term bullish bets or hedging demand for the ETF.
- Neutral Sentiment: Trafigura will help Venezuela’s state miner Minerven develop a responsible gold-sourcing programme, which could support longer-term physical market functioning and ESG-linked flows into bullion markets. Trafigura to help Venezuela’s Minerven develop a responsible gold-sourcing programme
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary notes gold is holding key support near $5,000 amid a weaker dollar — a technical floor that could limit further near-term downside if risk factors re-emerge. Gold price holding support above $5,000 after Empire State Survey drops to -0.2 in March
- Negative Sentiment: Improved risk appetite and stronger equities pressured gold and SGOL as investors rotate out of safe havens; multiple market reports link lower gold prices to stock strength and falling crude. Gold, silver down as risk appetite improves, crude sinks
- Negative Sentiment: Rising energy prices and geopolitics are creating inflation concerns that could keep real yields and Fed tightening expectations elevated — a headwind for non-yielding gold unless the Fed’s path changes. Gold Falls as Rising Energy Prices Exacerbate Inflation Worries
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn that sustained oil above $100 would be bearish for gold by delaying Fed rate cuts and keeping yields higher; that scenario raises downside risk for SGOL if energy-driven inflation persists. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Market Faces Bearish Pressure if Oil Stays Above $100
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
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