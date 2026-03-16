Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Bought by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.6% of KKM Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $2,891,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,050,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 41,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,688,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $226.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.32. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $216.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,058.64. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and big shareholder returns: MPC reported $4.07 adjusted EPS for Q4, topped revenue expectations, and returned substantial cash to shareholders—this underpins near-term earnings and buyback/dividend prospects. Article Title

Blowout Q4 results and big shareholder returns: MPC reported $4.07 adjusted EPS for Q4, topped revenue expectations, and returned substantial cash to shareholders—this underpins near-term earnings and buyback/dividend prospects. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $239 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing upward pressure on sentiment. Article Title

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $239 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing upward pressure on sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent intraday strength — MPC recently closed higher in a session where broader markets fell, indicating episodic demand for the name on company-specific news. Article Title

Recent intraday strength — MPC recently closed higher in a session where broader markets fell, indicating episodic demand for the name on company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split on 2026 outlooks: the analyst fair value moved slightly to $202.50, but firms are issuing both raises and trims, creating mixed expectations for forward upside. Article Title

Analysts are split on 2026 outlooks: the analyst fair value moved slightly to $202.50, but firms are issuing both raises and trims, creating mixed expectations for forward upside. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East tensions, central-bank decisions) could push oil and refining margins around, producing volatility but unclear directional impact. Article Title

Macro and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East tensions, central-bank decisions) could push oil and refining margins around, producing volatility but unclear directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term industry note — a planned new U.S. refinery in Brownsville could alter supply dynamics over years, but it is not an immediate driver for MPC fundamentals. Article Title

Longer-term industry note — a planned new U.S. refinery in Brownsville could alter supply dynamics over years, but it is not an immediate driver for MPC fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by director Ricky D. Hessling: two recent sales (1,810 shares at ~$224.78 on Mar 11 and 1,037 shares at ~$229.08 on Mar 12) reduced his stake materially — such disclosures often pressure sentiment even when sales are routine. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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