Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Position Increased by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 175.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,746,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,150,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 29,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 218,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $87,002.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,284.92. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $974,446.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,387.38. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,718 shares of company stock worth $5,236,281 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $81.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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