PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,578 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 12th total of 37,118 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of PFRL opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $50.48.
PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF
About PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF
The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.
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