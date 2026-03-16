Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $155.19 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 836,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $155,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $241.71 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $582.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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