Holocene Advisors LP Invests $115.41 Million in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 379,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $115,412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MCD opened at $326.41 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.51.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

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McDonald’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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