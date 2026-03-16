Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Drops By 14.8%

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,952 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 12th total of 10,504 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance
RF Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.
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