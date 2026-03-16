Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Drops By 14.8%

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,952 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 12th total of 10,504 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

RF Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

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RF Acquisition Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware whose common stock and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols RFAIR and RFAIW. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank check company, RF Acquisition Corp II holds its IPO proceeds in a trust account pending identification and completion of a qualifying transaction.

The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.

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