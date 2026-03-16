Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 225,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:NOC opened at $733.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $450.13 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $691.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.81.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total transaction of $14,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,661.11. The trade was a 93.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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