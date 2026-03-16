Fayez Sarofim & Co Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,284,307 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

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NIKE Stock Down 0.2%

NKE stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $80.17.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

NIKE News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.90.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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