L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 145,829 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 12th total of 170,965 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Monday, December 29th. Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L.B. Foster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Read Our Latest Report on L.B. Foster
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,360,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 950,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in L.B. Foster by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
L.B. Foster Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.99. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.44). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.
The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.
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