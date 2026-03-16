L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 145,829 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 12th total of 170,965 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Monday, December 29th. Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L.B. Foster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on L.B. Foster

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 5,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $163,916.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,185,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,937,644.78. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,360,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 950,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in L.B. Foster by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.99. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.44). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.