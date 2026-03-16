KKM Financial LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

KKM Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $609.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.06.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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