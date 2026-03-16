SentinelOne, Inc. $S is Insight Holdings Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Insight Holdings Group LLC cut its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,425,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for about 9.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $148,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $140,351.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 400,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,028.51. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 36,932 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $510,030.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,046,141 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,207.21. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of S stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

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Key SentinelOne News

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SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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