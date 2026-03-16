Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF $TUSI

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 548,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 46,908.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 276,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 843.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 166,264 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

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Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

TUSI stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This is a positive change from Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Free Report)

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report).

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