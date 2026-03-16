Centiva Capital LP Has $493,000 Stock Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Petrobras will raise diesel prices to distributors by 0.38 reais per liter starting March 14, which should help near?term revenue and margins after the recent oil shock. Brazil’s Petrobras to raise diesel prices after oil shock
- Positive Sentiment: Petrobras signed a $736 million deal with Oceanica for six offshore support vessels to expand subsea inspection, maintenance and intervention capacity across Brazil’s offshore fields — a capex push that supports sustained production and field uptime. Petrobras Inks $736 Million Offshore Vessel Contracts With Oceanica
- Positive Sentiment: P?78 FPSO achieved first gas injection just 61 days after first oil, which should lift output at the Buzios pre?salt field and support production guidance. This operational milestone reduces execution risk on growth projects. Petrobras Achieves Key Milestone With P-78 FPSO’s First Gas Injection
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a buy on Petrobras, adding institutional support to the thesis that the company can deliver on upstream growth and cash generation. Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR)
- Neutral Sentiment: Long?term performance write?ups highlight how a decade?long investment in Petrobras would have performed — useful context for long?term investors but not an immediate price driver. Here’s How Much a $1000 Investment in Petrobras Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary on Brazil ETF (EWZ) and oil prices underscores that Petrobras remains highly correlated to oil — positive for upside if oil stays elevated, but also increases volatility risk. If Oil Holds Above $90, EWZ Investors Are Going To Be In For A Wild Ride
- Negative Sentiment: Petrobras’ board approved joining Brazil’s newly announced diesel commercialization subsidy program (pending regulator details). Investors often view government subsidy programs as a potential source of political interference or margin constraints unless compensation terms fully protect the company. Petrobras Joins Brazil’s Diesel Subsidy Program to Stabilize Prices
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgraded Petrobras from buy to hold and trimmed its price target to $19 (from $20.30), signaling more cautious near?term expectations and reducing some analyst momentum. Jefferies downgrades Petrobras
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Performance
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBR
About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
Petro?leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.
Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.
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