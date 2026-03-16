Centiva Capital LP Has $493,000 Stock Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras this week:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Performance

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

Shares of PBR opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBR

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petro?leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

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