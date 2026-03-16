Centiva Capital LP Invests $527,000 in Linde PLC $LIN

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Linde by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

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Linde Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $493.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.63 and a 200 day moving average of $450.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $510.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

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