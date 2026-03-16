Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 108,400 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,400 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,195.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IEI opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $120.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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