Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $57 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 676,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,001 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $56,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

More Newmont News

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Newmont Stock Down 4.3%

Newmont stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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