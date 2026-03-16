Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $57 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 676,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,001 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $56,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.
More Newmont News
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record free-cash-flow print and outlook — Newmont reported a record $7.3 billion of free cash flow in 2025 and management expects continued strong cash generation as high gold prices support margins; this underpins valuations and buyback/dividend capacity. Can Newmont Continue Its Strong Free Cash Flow Momentum?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Consensus analyst coverage remains constructive (consensus “Buy”), which supports demand for the stock amid volatility. Newmont Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven narrative — Multiple industry write-ups highlight Newmont as a core gold-mining play as Iran tensions lift safe-haven demand for gold, which can support NEM over time if bullion stays elevated. 3 Gold Stocks to Watch as the Iran Conflict Drives Safe-Haven Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term bull case highlighted — Analyst pieces argue NEM remains a buy after a large rally, citing strong cash flow, high-return assets and projects that could sustain upside. That narrative can attract dip buyers. Is Newmont Stock a Screaming Buy After a 155% Rally in a Year?
- Neutral Sentiment: Royalty/asset monetization at Saddle North — A Summit Royalties NSR deal on Newmont’s Saddle North reflects evolving project economics and monetization options; could be neutral-to-moderately positive depending on terms and proceeds. Summit Royalties clinches NSR deal on Newmont’s Saddle North
- Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure from geopolitical shock — The metals & mining ETF has fallen since the Iran conflict began as higher oil costs and fears of a growth slowdown weigh on metals demand; that sector pressure is a headwind for miners’ sentiment. This Surprising Sector Has Slid During the Iran War
- Negative Sentiment: Macro data and inflation gauge move — Revised GDP figures and a rise in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge triggered risk-off movement that Benzinga cites as a proximate reason shares slid on Friday; investors are trimming positions into macro uncertainty. Why Newmont Shares Are Sliding On Friday
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness / profit-taking — Coverage of recent sessions notes NEM dipping more than the broader market, consistent with volatile profit-taking after a large run-up; this magnifies pullbacks when macro headlines turn negative. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Newmont Stock Down 4.3%
Newmont stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
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