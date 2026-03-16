Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $443,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scot Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,946.20. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $87.53 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.36 and a beta of 1.12.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,565,000 after buying an additional 148,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,345,000 after buying an additional 124,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after buying an additional 698,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after acquiring an additional 209,189 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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