Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Up 42.2% in February

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 110,531 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 12th total of 77,753 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 324,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Solitario Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

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Institutional Trading of Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Trading Down 5.1%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 55,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.87 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

About Solitario Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario’s work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company’s project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

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