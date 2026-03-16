Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Buys New Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 562,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.76% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 244,659 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 224.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

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Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $765.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cantaloupe to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

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Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP), formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

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