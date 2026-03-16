Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.
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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals
More Inovio Pharmaceuticals News
Here are the key news stories impacting Inovio Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BLA accepted under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program for INO?3107 (potential RRP treatment); PDUFA date set for Oct. 30, 2026 — a clear regulatory milestone that could materially de?risk and create commercial value if approved. INOVIO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results showed a surprising EPS beat (reported $0.31 vs. consensus ~($0.37)), which reduces short?term earnings uncertainty. The company also highlighted published clinical/immunology data and advancing next?generation DNA medicine technologies (DMAbs, DPROT). INOVIO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed strategic moves and regulatory planning on the Q4 earnings call; investors should listen for commercialization plans, cash?burn guidance, and timelines for INO?3107 ahead of the October PDUFA. Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff actions alleging securities fraud for the Oct. 10, 2023–Dec. 26, 2025 class period; several reminders cite an April 7, 2026 deadline — this legal overhang increases litigation risk, potential settlement exposure, and headline volatility. Representative notices: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter and Schall Law Firm. Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter Schall Law Firm Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue metrics missed expectations (press coverage shows revenue below consensus), and sell?side models still forecast a negative FY EPS (analyst consensus cited ~?4.23), implying continued cash?flow and financing risk that could dilute shareholders. MarketBeat INO snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/market context: the 50?day moving average sits below the 200?day, and volume is below average — factors that can amplify downside during negative headlines. Interactive Chart
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of INO stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.98.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. The business had revenue of ($0.07) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines aimed at treating and preventing infectious diseases and cancers. The company leverages proprietary technologies to design synthetic DNA sequences that encode antigens capable of eliciting targeted immune responses. Inovio’s business activities span early research through clinical development, with a primary emphasis on advancing candidates against viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, Ebola, Zika and other emerging threats.
Central to Inovio’s platform is its SynCon® technology, which constructs optimized DNA plasmids for broad antigen coverage, and the Cellectra® electroporation device, designed to enhance cellular uptake and expression of DNA vaccines.
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