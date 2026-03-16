Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

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Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,396.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Inovio Pharmaceuticals this week:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of INO stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. The business had revenue of ($0.07) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines aimed at treating and preventing infectious diseases and cancers. The company leverages proprietary technologies to design synthetic DNA sequences that encode antigens capable of eliciting targeted immune responses. Inovio’s business activities span early research through clinical development, with a primary emphasis on advancing candidates against viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, Ebola, Zika and other emerging threats.

Central to Inovio’s platform is its SynCon® technology, which constructs optimized DNA plasmids for broad antigen coverage, and the Cellectra® electroporation device, designed to enhance cellular uptake and expression of DNA vaccines.

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