Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.8636.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LION shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

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Insider Activity at Lionsgate Studios

Institutional Trading of Lionsgate Studios

In other news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $195,949.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,061,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,581,529.13. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,119,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 251.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,805,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,334 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 9,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 1,707,282 shares during the period.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Lionsgate Studios has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lionsgate Studios

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Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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