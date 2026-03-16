Kickstand Ventures LLC. Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Kickstand Ventures LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 168,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 114,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3278 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

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