Short Interest in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Expands By 26.0%

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,442,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 12th total of 1,938,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,780.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,780.2 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

Shares of YNGFF stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Get Yangzijiang Financial alerts:

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangzijiang Financial Holdings Ltd is a Singapore?incorporated financial services group and a subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. Established in 2018, the company leverages the industrial expertise and asset base of its parent to provide tailored financing solutions. Its Singapore headquarters anchor a regional network that supports clients across Asia, with growing ties into select European markets.

The company’s core offerings center on financial leasing and structured asset finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.