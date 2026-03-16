Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,227 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 12th total of 10,692 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,227.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,227.0 days.

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Warehouses De Pauw to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Warehouses De Pauw

(Get Free Report)

Warehouses De Pauw, trading on the OTC market under the symbol WDPSF, is a Belgian real estate investment trust focused on the development, ownership and management of logistics and distribution properties. Headquartered in Merchtem, Belgium, the company specializes in providing modern, high-quality warehouse and logistics facilities designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of industrial and commercial tenants.

The company’s core activities include the design, construction and leasing of build-to-suit and multi-tenant distribution centers.

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