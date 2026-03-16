SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in February

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,533,629 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 12th total of 1,282,295 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

SanBio Price Performance

Shares of SNBIF opened at C$10.11 on Monday. SanBio has a 52-week low of C$4.65 and a 52-week high of C$23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.76.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SanBio in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About SanBio

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SanBio Inc is a clinical?stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing proprietary cell therapies to address central nervous system disorders. The company’s core technology is based on modulating the brain’s innate repair mechanisms through the transplantation of adult stem cells, with the goal of restoring neurological function in patients suffering from conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury and neurodegenerative diseases.

The company’s lead product candidate, SB623, is an investigational cell therapy for chronic motor deficits following ischemic stroke.

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