Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,727 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 12th total of 40,582 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Symrise from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Symrise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company’s core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

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