Bollard Group LLC Has $117.35 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
More Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GFiber is combining with Astound Broadband with Stonepeak as majority owner while Alphabet keeps a minority stake — this monetizes Google’s fiber asset, reduces future capex burden and leaves Alphabet with upside exposure to a larger independent broadband operator. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)’s Expanding Horizons: AI, Cloud, and Broadband Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Gemini AI is being added to Google Maps via “Ask Maps,” increasing product differentiation and engagement across a high-traffic app — a direct example of AI driving user value and monetization opportunities. Google (GOOGL) Adds Its Gemini AI Model to Google Maps to Allow More Detailed Questions
- Positive Sentiment: Google completed the acquisition of Wiz (~$32B), strengthening cloud security offerings — a strategic tuck-in that can help win larger enterprise cloud deals and justify higher cloud multiple over time. Google Just Closed Its $32 Billion Wiz Deal. How Should You Play GOOGL Stock Here?
- Positive Sentiment: Google changed Android billing rules, cut developer fees and resolved the Epic/Fortnite dispute — removing a legal overhang and improving developer economics for Play Store, which supports long-term app revenue resilience. Google (GOOGL) App Store Brings Back Fortnite, Changes Fee Structure
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain supportive — recent coverage highlights strong Q4 results, cash-rich balance sheet and a consensus “Buy” tilt with several elevated price targets. This underpins medium-term investor confidence. Alphabet Q4: A Fairly Valued Tech Titan To Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Social and options flow show heightened bullish conviction around Gemini and cloud, but this is sentiment-driven and can amplify short-term volatility rather than change fundamentals. Alphabet Stock (GOOG) Opinions on Gemini AI Advancements
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data in feeds appears noisy/invalid and does not signal a meaningful squeeze or covering dynamic at present.
- Negative Sentiment: U.K. regulator warnings on protecting children online increase the risk of tighter rules and compliance costs for big tech — a regulatory backdrop that could pressure valuations if enforcement or new rules accelerate. Big tech given warning – and deadline – by UK regulator
Insider Buying and Selling
Alphabet Stock Down 0.6%
Alphabet stock opened at $301.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.36 and its 200 day moving average is $290.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
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