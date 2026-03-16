Insight Holdings Group LLC Makes New $9.79 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,787,000. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $155.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.83. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle reported a Q3 double-beat (revenue and EPS), gave strong forward guidance and rolled out a clinical AI tool that management says will save clinicians time — developments that drove the recent rally by signaling persistent cloud/AI demand and improved profitability. Oracle AI Clinical Tool & Q3 Beat

Oracle reported a Q3 double-beat (revenue and EPS), gave strong forward guidance and rolled out a clinical AI tool that management says will save clinicians time — developments that drove the recent rally by signaling persistent cloud/AI demand and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on ORCL, supporting investor confidence that Wall Street still sees upside despite volatility. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy

Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on ORCL, supporting investor confidence that Wall Street still sees upside despite volatility. Positive Sentiment: Some firms raised or set bullish targets after the quarter—one report notes a new $320 price target—indicating at least some analysts believe the post-earnings momentum is durable. Price Target Raised to $320

Some firms raised or set bullish targets after the quarter—one report notes a new $320 price target—indicating at least some analysts believe the post-earnings momentum is durable. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle disclosed a $2.2B investment for a 15% stake in the U.S. TikTok business and will host TikTok U.S. data — a high-profile win for Oracle Cloud but one that comes with political/regulatory scrutiny and integration obligations. TikTok Stake Announcement

Oracle disclosed a $2.2B investment for a 15% stake in the U.S. TikTok business and will host TikTok U.S. data — a high-profile win for Oracle Cloud but one that comes with political/regulatory scrutiny and integration obligations. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reduced its price target (from $400 to $320) but kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in long-term cloud/AI growth while trimming near-term expectations. Jefferies Update

Jefferies reduced its price target (from $400 to $320) but kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in long-term cloud/AI growth while trimming near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $229 (and other shops trimmed targets), which can cap upside and increase short-term selling pressure as investors recalibrate valuation against growth and margins. Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers PT

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $229 (and other shops trimmed targets), which can cap upside and increase short-term selling pressure as investors recalibrate valuation against growth and margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators flagged Oracle’s large recent debt and capital raises and projected FY2026 free-cash-flow pressure (forecasts of materially lower FCF), which raise leverage and execution risk despite growth. Debt, Capex and FCF Concerns

Analysts and commentators flagged Oracle’s large recent debt and capital raises and projected FY2026 free-cash-flow pressure (forecasts of materially lower FCF), which raise leverage and execution risk despite growth. Negative Sentiment: Investor-law-firm notices and an active securities class-action recruitment (Rosen, Rosen Law Firm) introduce legal risk and potential headline volatility related to share purchases during a prior class period. Securities Lawsuit Notice

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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