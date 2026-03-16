Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Western Digital worth $63,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

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Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital Price Performance

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $5,108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $2,174,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,347,148.32. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital stock opened at $272.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.24 and a 200-day moving average of $179.83. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDC

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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