Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Hold Rating from Argus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

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Adobe Stock Down 7.6%

ADBE stock opened at $249.32 on Monday. Adobe has a one year low of $244.28 and a one year high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.88 and its 200 day moving average is $322.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Adobe by 8,006.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 68.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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