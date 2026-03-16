Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,692 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $241.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a market cap of $582.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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