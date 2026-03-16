Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.2% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $426.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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