Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 6,135 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $32,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,107,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 447.5% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of USMV opened at $95.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $98.07.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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