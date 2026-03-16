Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,127 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,657,000 after buying an additional 1,272,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,924,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,045,000 after buying an additional 1,458,551 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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