Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys 23,836 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.5% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $126,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.5% in the third quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Positive Sentiment: Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More.

Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Intuit Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $439.96 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.31 and its 200-day moving average is $599.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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