WW International Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) used its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to outline its post-Chapter 11 strategy and early indicators of momentum in its clinical weight-loss business, while acknowledging ongoing pressure in its legacy behavioral subscription base.

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Post-reorganization strategy centers on an “integrated weight health ecosystem”

President and CEO Tara Comonte said the company emerged from a Chapter 11 financial reorganization two quarters ago with a mandate to “transform our company to lead in a GLP-1 world.” She said the company has reduced legacy debt by more than 70%, rebuilt its leadership team, reset product and pricing architecture, refreshed the Weight Watchers brand, and begun executing a technology modernization roadmap.

Company highlights internal data on GLP-1 outcomes and engagement

Comonte framed GLP-1 medications as a “permanent structural shift” in how weight and metabolic health are addressed, citing an estimate of about 10 million Americans currently on GLP-1s and a McKinsey projection of 25 million to 50 million by 2030. She said Weight Watchers is evolving from a primarily behavioral subscription model into an integrated ecosystem that includes medication access and clinical care.

Management emphasized that it views its differentiation as combining clinical access with behavioral and community support, rather than becoming a “prescription-only telehealth business.” Comonte pointed to data the company said it recently published indicating members who regularly engage with its GLP-1 Success behavioral support program lose 29% more body weight at 12 months on average than those who use medication without structured behavioral support.

She also said the company’s Med+ members prescribed GLP-1 medications reported over 30% more body weight lost on average at 12 months than those of competitors, based on results the company said it published in a recent GLP-1 report. Later in the Q&A, Chief Operating Officer Jon Volkmann referenced “real world data” showing 19.4% weight loss at 12 months and said it compares favorably with competitors.

Comonte and Volkmann also cited adherence-related metrics:

72% of Med+ members reported that the GLP-1 Success program helps them minimize side effects.

Med+ members guided by a registered dietitian during their first 12 weeks were said to be 30% less likely to discontinue their treatment plan.

In the behavioral business, Comonte said U.S. virtual workshop attendance among Core+ members increased nearly 30% year-over-year in January, and noted that attendance more than doubled when affiliated physicians lead sessions.

Brand relaunch and app rebuild aim to raise awareness of Med+

Comonte said awareness that Weight Watchers offers access to clinicians who can prescribe GLP-1 medications remains low, which she described as a significant opportunity. She said a January campaign increased awareness of Med+ by 8 points to 30% and improved “brand modernization perception” by 9 points.

The company also relaunched its mobile experience in January, which management described as the first iteration built on a new foundational infrastructure and modern code base. Comonte said the company has shipped multiple releases since the beginning of the year to address performance issues and reduce friction, while adding new tools such as an AI Body Scanner, personalized modes, a proprietary weight health score, and expanded coach-led virtual meetings.

On customer mix, Comonte said the company is reaching new audiences. In January, first-time Weight Watchers members in the U.S. were 35% of new members across all programs, and 50% of new Med+ members were new to the Weight Watchers brand. She also said the company is re-engaging prior members who are returning with interest in clinically focused offerings.

Financial results: clinical growth vs. behavioral declines, with higher ARPU mix shift

Chief Financial Officer Felicia DellaFortuna said 2025 included a capital structure reset that eliminated over $1.1 billion of debt. She said the company beat previously provided 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, and noted year-over-year adjusted EBITDA comparisons were affected by a change in the fiscal reporting calendar end, including about $10 million of peak-season marketing spend.

Clinical subscriber growth was a focal point. DellaFortuna said end-of-period clinical subscribers were 130,000 at the end of Q4, returning to sequential growth after completing the transition away from a former compounded semaglutide offering. She said the company expects to end Q1 2026 with approximately 200,000 end-of-period clinical subscribers, which it characterized as roughly 100% year-over-year growth when adjusted for compounded semaglutide last year.

Behavioral subscribers remained larger but declining. End-of-period behavioral subscribers were 2.6 million at the end of Q4 2025. For Q1 2026, the company expects approximately 2.45 million behavioral subscribers, representing an anticipated decline of about 26% year-over-year. DellaFortuna said Core is facing multi-year secular headwinds and incremental acquisition pressure following the reorganization, while Core+ showed “increasing signs of stabilization,” including engagement and acquisition trends.

DellaFortuna described member migration as part of the strategy, despite the headwind it creates for the Core subscriber count. She said about 30% of clinical signups in 2025 transitioned directly from the behavioral base, and about 30% of Core+ signups in Q4 transitioned directly from Core.

In Q4, monthly subscription revenue per average subscriber (ARPU) increased 8% year-over-year to $18.73. DellaFortuna attributed ARPU growth to the premium pricing of the clinical business (which she said remains over four times higher than behavioral) and the behavioral mix, with Core+ nearly twice the price of Core and about 20% of the behavioral subscriber base.

Total Q4 revenue was $163 million, down 12% year-over-year, reflecting 32% growth in clinical revenue and a 17% decline in behavioral revenue. Adjusted gross margin was 74.4% in Q4, which management said remained near record highs, though it declined slightly from Q3 due to seasonal clinician staffing and an accelerating mix shift toward clinical.

Marketing expense in Q4 was 40% of revenue, increasing year-over-year, which the CFO tied primarily to the fiscal calendar change and stepped-up Med+ awareness efforts. Adjusted product development expense was 5% of revenue and adjusted SG&A was 18% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, representing an 11.1% margin.

WW ended Q4 with $160 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $170 million at the end of Q3. DellaFortuna said the sequential change primarily reflected adjusted EBITDA, $13 million of quarterly interest on its term loan, $7 million of capital expenditures, and prepayments tied to Q1 marketing commitments. She said the company’s post-reorganization debt consists of a $465 million term loan priced at SOFR plus 680 basis points, maturing June 24, 2030.

2026 outlook: guidance issued as marketing is front-loaded into Q1

For fiscal year 2026, WW guided to revenue of $620 million to $635 million and adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $115 million. DellaFortuna said the company is managing “two distinct realities”: scaling Med+ while recalibrating the behavioral business after secular headwinds and the commercial impact of the Chapter 11 process.

She said 2025 end-of-period behavioral subscribers create an opening 2026 subscription revenue headwind of about $50 million. She also noted 2025 included about $20 million of revenue from compounded semaglutide, which the company exited in compliance with FDA guidance.

On expenses, the CFO said marketing as a percentage of revenue is expected to increase modestly in 2026 versus 2025, with roughly 40% to 45% of the full-year marketing spend front-loaded into Q1, followed by lower levels of marketing spend in later quarters and a reallocation across behavioral and clinical. Product development is expected to remain at a similar quarterly run rate to the second half of 2025, and WW expects modest SG&A savings driven by exiting its corporate headquarters lease and continued discipline.

In Q&A, management said demand for the newly launched “Wegovy pill” exceeded initial projections, with Volkmann describing it as expanding the total addressable market by bringing in a higher percentage of patients new to obesity medicine. He said the launch began primarily as cash pay, but the company has seen steady increases in prior authorization approval rates as formularies adopt. Volkmann also said the company was prepared “on day one” through its integration with NovoCare.

Management also discussed B2B initiatives, saying it has been rebuilding the pipeline after disruption during Chapter 11 and is expanding partnership efforts, including with UnitedHealth Group across multiple lines of business. The company described RxFlexFund as enabling partial employer subsidies for GLP-1 costs and embedding an offering that includes comprehensive clinical care and access to its GLP-1 Success program.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc (NASDAQ: WW) is a global wellness and weight management company that provides a range of subscription-based programs, digital tools and personalized coaching services. Originally founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch as a small support group in New York City, the company grew into the well-known Weight Watchers brand before rebranding as WW in 2018 to reflect an expanded focus on overall health, fitness and nutrition. Over the years, WW has introduced innovations such as the SmartPoints® system, which assigns values to foods based on their nutritional composition, and the MyWW® personalized wellness plan, which tailors recommendations to individual lifestyles and goals.

WW’s offerings span digital and in-person channels.

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