JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $283.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $764.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.73 and a 200 day moving average of $308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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