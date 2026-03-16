JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM
Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board/IR action: the firm declared dividends on its Series CC preferred shares — a direct cash return to preferred holders and a sign of capital/access to funding. JPMorganChase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Zacks moved JPMorgan to a stronger rating, which can support demand from retail and model-driven funds. Zacks Research Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO signal: Jamie Dimon warned inflation remains “the skunk at the party,” urging markets to respect macro risks — commentary that can boost caution but also signals management is focused on macro preparedness. ‘Inflation is the skunk at the party’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns markets ignoring risk. How to prepare
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: JPMorgan was hit with a proposed class action alleging it facilitated a $328M crypto Ponzi scheme — potential reputational damage, legal costs and reserves if liabilities escalate. JPMorgan Hit With Lawsuit Tied To $328 Million Crypto Ponzi Scheme
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legacy litigation: a renewed EU derivatives?cartel fight centers on a €/ $380M fine tied to past conduct — another legal/financial overhang to watch. Long-running EU derivatives cartel fight reignites over JPMorgan’s $380 million fine
- Negative Sentiment: Credit & underwriting caution: the bank has restricted lending to some private?credit firms and marked down software?exposed loans — signaling rising asset?quality stress in niche portfolios and potential for future provisioning. JPMorgan restricts private credit lending after markdowns
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & positioning: recent data show notable insider sales and mixed institutional flows — that can add downward pressure if sentiment worsens. Quiver Quantitative JPM data & insider activity
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $283.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $764.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.73 and a 200 day moving average of $308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
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