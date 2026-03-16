DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55,169 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 12th total of 78,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DevvStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DevvStream Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DevvStream stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DevvStream Corp. ( NASDAQ:DEVS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.79% of DevvStream at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEVS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. 605,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.58. DevvStream has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $13.50.

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

DevvStream Company Profile

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DevvStream Holdings Inc is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

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