DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55,169 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 12th total of 78,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DevvStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on DEVS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DevvStream stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.79% of DevvStream at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

DevvStream Price Performance

Shares of DEVS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. 605,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.58. DevvStream has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $13.50.

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

DevvStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DevvStream Holdings Inc is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

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