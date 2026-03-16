Short Interest in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Declines By 30.3%

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,893,929 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 12th total of 4,153,933 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,427,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,427,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $266,139.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,298.36. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 465.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 171,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

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Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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