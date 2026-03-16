Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Declines By 30.5%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,410 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 12th total of 13,549 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.53.

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Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -14.67%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Medalist Diversified REIT presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDRR

About Medalist Diversified REIT

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Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

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