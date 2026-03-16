Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 3,424 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $241.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average of $206.65.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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