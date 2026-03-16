Focus Partners Wealth Has $124.30 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $124,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%
LLY stock opened at $985.10 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $930.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,037.28 and its 200-day moving average is $952.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
More Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big, long?term capacity bet in China: Lilly’s planned $3 billion, decade?long buildout in China is being viewed as a strategic way to secure supply, win share in the fast?growing GLP?1 market there, and defend margins versus local competitors — a clear revenue runway catalyst. The Real Reason Eli Lilly Is Pouring $3 Billion Into China
- Positive Sentiment: Policy and access tailwinds: CMS expansion of Medicare access to Zepbound and Mounjaro broadens the addressable patient base and reduces a key barrier to volume growth for Lilly’s injectable GLP?1s. This supports upside to near?term sales forecasts. Eli Lilly (LLY) and CMS Expand Medicare Access to Zepbound and Mounjaro
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial & product expansion moves: Employer Connect and LillyDirect aim to unlock employer coverage and lower out?of?pocket friction for Zepbound, which could materially increase uptake if employers adopt the program. Combined with positive head?to?head oral GLP?1 data for orforglipron, this strengthens the multi?product growth story. Eli Lilly’s Employer Push Could Unlock New GLP-1 Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline progress: Lilly advanced a Phase?1 study of eloralintide in high?risk kidney patients — additional indications or safety/efficacy data can expand uses and support valuation beyond obesity/diabetes franchises. Lilly Advances Eloralintide Study in High-Risk Kidney Patients: What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing footprint expansion: Smaller regional investments (e.g., Korea, Japan plant expansion) further de?risk supply and support global launch scale for next?gen GLP?1s. These moves reduce disruption risk and help defend market share. Eli Lilly invests $500 million in Korea’s biotech growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / stock structure chatter: Continued outperformance has people speculating about a stock split (accessibility for retail investors), which is psychology?driven and may influence retail flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/supply headline risk: Lilly warned about an unknown impurity found in compounded tirzepatide mixed with vitamin B12 — this raises short?term PR/regulatory risk and could spur use?restrictions or additional scrutiny of compounding practices. Using Obesity Drug? Eli Lilly Flags Unknown Impurity Found In Compounded Weight Loss Drugs With Vitamin B12
- Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns: Some analysts/commentary note weakening trading momentum since November — a reminder that lofty multiples and rate/flow dynamics can pressure the stock if sentiment turns. Eli Lilly Reaching For Peak GLP-1 Euphoria: Rotten Trading Momentum Since November
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on LLY. CICC Research lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.
View Our Latest Analysis on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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