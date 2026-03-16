Focus Partners Wealth Has $124.30 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $124,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

LLY stock opened at $985.10 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $930.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,037.28 and its 200-day moving average is $952.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. CICC Research lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.