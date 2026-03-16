Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 34027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRNDY shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No.

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